BUFFALO, N.Y. - Everyone knows that Bills fans are passionate, crazy and we love our football, but apparently Bills fans are also miserable, according to ESPN.

ESPN came out with a list Thursday morning showcasing the 'Top 25 Most Miserable Fan Bases in Pro Sports.'

Not just the NFL, but all of sports. Bills fans ended up at number 5 on the list.

The list is complied by a number of factors including: Championships, Playoff Berths. Playoff Wins, Heartbreaks and Rival Comparison.

Here's what ESPN had to say about how miserable Bills fans are:

"The fact that the Bills are this high despite making the playoffs last season shows just how miserable it has been in Buffalo. Before last season's wild-card loss to the Jaguars, the previous time the Bills had made the playoffs was 1999, the longest streak in the NFL prior to last season. And what happened when the Bills made the playoffs in '99? A little trick play called the "Music City Miracle."

Buffalo has not won a playoff game since 1995, the fourth-longest streak in the NFL. And when the Bills did win playoff games in the early 1990s, they lost in the Super Bowl four consecutive years (including once on a last-second missed field goal) and saw a 30 for 30 piece crafted to account for that misery. And, oh yeah, they've had to watch the rival Patriots win constantly for nearly 20 years."

Before the Bills were the Florida Panthers, Cleveland Browns, San Diego Padres and the 'Most Miserable Fan Base in Pro Sports' is the Sacramento Kings.

And the least miserable fan base in pro sports...New England Patriots. *Insert Eye Roll*

