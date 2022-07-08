Ken Dorsey preps for play-calling duties as Bills' offensive coordinator

Ken Dorsey recently analyzed how things are coming along in his first training camp as an offensive coordinator.

Example video title will go here for this video

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — It was the hottest day of training camp on Sunday as the third and final week of camp is underway at St. John Fisher University.

As stacked and talented as this Bills roster is, don't underestimate the importance of the transition at offensive coordinator as Ken Dorsey steps into a difficult role, where he will call plays for the for first time in his career.

There's a heavy emphasis that Dorsey makes the most of these practices so everyone is ready come time for the regular season.

Dorsey was asked about how things are coming along in his first training camp as the offensive coordinator.

"I think it is progressing really well," he said. "The guys have a good sense of urgency when we are in and out of the huddle or swapping out receivers or personnel. I think the communication has been good. It was a good test the other night to get that rolling in a bit of a live action. These preseason games will be good for that communication, and to continue to grow and get a feel for each other, and that smoothness to be able to do those things."

One other change for Dorsey, and it was made clear on Sunday, is Dorsey's position during games this season. Previously as the quarterbacks coach, Dorsey would work on the sideline.

But now as the offensive coordinator, the team has moved him up into the box. It was clear that Dorsey was not a fan of leaving his familiar position on the sideline.

"The only problem up in the box is you are in a confined space. Every now and then you want to elbow someone. It's just that is the main thing the confine-ness, tight quarters, versus being out in the open," Dorsey said.

I wouldn't be surprised to see some extra first team reps this preseason just for Dorsey to get more comfortable calling plays with the starters.

One other note from Sunday: offensive guard Rodger Saffold hit the practice field for the first time this training camp. He was in a car accident a few weeks back, he looked good without any limitations.