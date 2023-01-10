Bills offense outshines Dolphins in first half

The Bills took a 31-14 lead into halftime in their divisional match-up with the Miami Dolphins.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was advertised as a matchup of two of the NFL's best offenses.

So far it's lived up to the hype and the Bills have had the edge.

The Buffalo Bills have scored on all but one possession and lead the Miami Dolphins 31-14 at the half.

Josh Allen connected to Stefon Diggs for a pair of touchdown passes, including a 55-yarder with 2:58 left in the second quarter.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano forced a Raheem Mostert fumble on the ensuing drive that was recovered by Buffalo's Terrel Bernard. giving the Bills the ball at the Miami 31.

Tyler Bass connected on a 53-yard FG with 1:39 left to extend the lead to 17 points.

After Miami scored touchdowns on it's first two drives, the Bills defense came up with three consecutive stops to close the half.

Josh Allen went 24/17 for 201-yards and three touchdowns. Two of those passes were to Diggs, and the other went 18-yards to Gabe Davis to open the scoring.

James cook ran for Buffalo's other touchdown. Latavius Murray led a solid rushing attack in the first half with 34-yards on three carries.

Miami running back De'Von Achane ran for both Dolphin touchdowns.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 14 of 18 passing for 155 yards.