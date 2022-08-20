Bills notebook: Luke Knox honored with pregame moment of silence

Bills fans have rallied to Dawson Knox’s support by donating to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a charity supported by the Buffalo tight end.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills held a moment of silence before the game to honor Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, who died on Wednesday.

Knox is the younger brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox, who has been excused from the team to be with his family. Bills fans have rallied to Knox’s support by donating more than $100,000 to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a charity supported by the tight end.

Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney was spotted entering the stadium wearing a T-shirt, with “Long Live Luke” printed on the front.

KEENUM'S COMEBACK

It was a bounce-back outing for quarterback Case Keenum, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in a 27-24 win over Indianapolis last week.

“I thought Dorsey was dialing them up with some great play calls,” said Keenum, who also got a chance to play with the starters during his first series. “I think those were priceless reps that you don’t get very often, so I wanted to make the most of them.”

INJURIES

BRONCOS: P Sam Martin was ruled out after hurting his ankle in pregame warmups. ... CB Michael Ojemudia dislocated his right elbow in the second quarter. ... OT Casey Tucker wore a protective boot on his right foot after being hurt in the third quarter.

BILLS: S Nick McCloud returned after requiring six stitches to close a gash on his face in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

