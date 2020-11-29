x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Bills

Bills hang on, notch turnover-filled win against Chargers

AFC East-leading Buffalo improved to 8-3 despite turning the ball over on three consecutive possessions at one point.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is tackled by Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) and cornerback Levi Wallace (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White’s fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass’ 43-yard field goal in helping the Buffalo Bills seal a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in a turnover-filled second half.

Josh Allen scored twice, receiver Cole Beasley also completed a touchdown pass, and the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3) hung on after nearly blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead.

Buffalo turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, but its defense held by limiting the Chargers to score just once on Michael Badgley’s 27-yard field goal.

The Chargers dropped to 3-8.

The Chargers' Justin Herbert finished 31-of-52 passing for 316 yards in joining Patrick Mahomes to become the NFL’s second quarterback to top 3,000 yards passing in his first 10 career starts.

PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills 27, L.A. Chargers 17

1 / 14
AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scores a touchdown on a run against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

    

Related Articles