Bills hang on, notch turnover-filled win against Chargers

AFC East-leading Buffalo improved to 8-3 despite turning the ball over on three consecutive possessions at one point.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White’s fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass’ 43-yard field goal in helping the Buffalo Bills seal a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in a turnover-filled second half.

Josh Allen scored twice, receiver Cole Beasley also completed a touchdown pass, and the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3) hung on after nearly blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead.

Buffalo turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, but its defense held by limiting the Chargers to score just once on Michael Badgley’s 27-yard field goal.

The Chargers dropped to 3-8.

The Chargers' Justin Herbert finished 31-of-52 passing for 316 yards in joining Patrick Mahomes to become the NFL’s second quarterback to top 3,000 yards passing in his first 10 career starts.