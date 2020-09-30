Bills not surprised by NFL COVID-19 outbreak with the Tennessee Titans

The Titans have 9 people in the organization who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Most Bills players said they assumed this would happen at some point.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's happened: The NFL has reached its first real COVID-19 outbreak as the Tennessee Titans have had multiple players and personnel test positive for the virus.

The total number of positive tests within the Titans organization now stands at nine. The league announced early Wednesday that the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Titans would be postponed to possibly either Monday or Tuesday.

Since the Titans played Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, both clubs suspended all activities starting on Tuesday.

For the Bills, it is not so much of a surprise that this is where the NFL is. Most players said they assumed this would happen at some point.

"It's going to be tough," Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said. "We knew we (NFL) would hit this road block. Somebody in the league was going to have to go through it, and hopefully it goes smooth sailing, and they can be an example for the next guy in case something."

Added Bills safety Jordan Poyer: "It's almost like you expected something to happen throughout the season. Am I surprised? No, not really. It's been almost four and half months now since everyone has been together. You kind of felt earlier on in the season, we knew something would happen, but like I said, the NFL is doing a good job handling it."

Bills coach McDermott did reiterate on Wednesday that the NFL has done a great job with the COVID-19 procedures and that there's not much panic around the locker room about the pandemic.