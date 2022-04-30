Bills select 'Punt God' Matt Araiza to start 6th round of NFL Draft

Araiza set the NCAA record with a 51.19-yard average punt last season, and he also won the Ray Guy Award, giving him the nickname 'Punt God.'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills drafted Matt Araiza, also known as "The Punt God," in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday with the 180th pick.

Araiza set the NCAA record with a 51.19-yard average punt last season, and he also won the Ray Guy Award, giving him the nickname 'Punt God.'

The Bills signed Matt Haack as a free agent this offseason, but with his inconsistent play in 2021, he may find himself out the door if Araiza proves to someone who can transition well from college to the pros.

On Friday, having addressed Buffalo’s key need at cornerback in the first round of the draft, Brandon Beane was comfortable playing a prolonged waiting game Friday night.

The Bills general manager not only acquired two sixth-round picks by trading back twice in the draft order, Beane filled positional depth needs on both sides of the ball for the two-time defending AFC East champions.

The Josh Allen-led offense gained a potential dynamic dual-threat with Georgia running back James Cook, chosen with the 63rd pick. Beane then used the 89th pick to add undersized but versatile linebacker Terrel Bernard of Baylor to a revamped defense, which already features the free agent addition of Von Miller, and a day after trading up to choose Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round.

“We definitely felt better after we got the corner last night,” said Beane of Elam joining a secondary which lost starter Levi Wallace in free agency and with Tre'Davious White's status uncertain while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery.

“If you’re filling a need, one of your top needs that’s when you sleep good at night,” he added. “And so today, we just said, `Let’s let the board come to us and let’s see what’s there.' ”