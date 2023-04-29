NFL Draft, Day 3: Bills take WR Justin Shorter

The Bills were busy trading down picks during Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills selected Justin Shorter out of Florida with a fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Shorter played college football at Penn State before transferring to play for the Gators.

The six-foot, four inch receiver made 23 catches for 246 yards and three touchdowns with Florida last season.

The Bills traded down from the No. 137 pick in the fifth round to pick No. 150, gaining a sixth-round pick (No. 215) from the Washington Commanders.

They also traded pick No. 215 to the Houston Texans for the No. 230 pick in the seventh round, where they selected Mississippi guard Nick Broeker.

Buffalo traded a fourth-round pick during the first round of the draft, when the Bills moved up two spots from No. 27 to pick up tight end Dalton Kincaid.

