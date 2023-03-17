Bills re-sign cornerback Dane Jackson to a 1-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that they have re-signed cornerback Dane Jackson to a one-year contract.
The Bills tendered Jackson as a restricted free agent earlier in the week until finally settling on a deal.
Dane Jackson was selected by the Bills in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL draft. Throughout his past three seasons with the Bills, he has posted 109 tackles, 3 interceptions, 23 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The Bills also released receiver Isaiah McKenzie in a salary cap-saving move on Friday, and following a season in which the sixth-year player struggled in an expanded offensive role.