Bills re-sign cornerback Dane Jackson to a 1-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that they have re-signed cornerback Dane Jackson to a one-year contract.

The Bills tendered Jackson as a restricted free agent earlier in the week until finally settling on a deal.

Dane Jackson was selected by the Bills in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL draft. Throughout his past three seasons with the Bills, he has posted 109 tackles, 3 interceptions, 23 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.