Take2 - Adam and Vic: The good, the bad, and the ugly

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — THE GOOD: The Bills defense locked things down in the second half and Buffalo broke a two-game losing streak with an 18-10 win over the Jets.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes had his best game of the season with six tackles, two sacks, and an interception. The Bills sacked Jets quarterback Sam Darnold a total of six times.

Rookie Tyler Bass tied a franchise record with six field goals for Buffalo.

Josh Allen and the offense moved the ball well between the 20s as he winds up throwing for 307 yards on the day.

Buffalo's Andre Roberts had two kickoff returns for 80 yards, and three punt returns for 23.

THE BAD: Josh Allen and the offense failed to reach the end zone against the now 0-7 Jets.

The Bills defense gave up 190 yards to the Jets in the first half.

THE UGLY: Buffalo was penalized 11 times for 106 yards.

This performance came against the Jets

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News every Sunday after Bills games. Vic also appears alongside News Bills beat reporter Jay Skurski every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. on "Sports Talk Live Buffalo" that airs on WGRZ.