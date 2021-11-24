Bills, Saints featured on NBC's Thanksgiving menu

You can watch the game Thursday night on WGRZ/NBC. Coverage starts with a special edition of Sports Talk Live Buffalo at 7:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints both have seen recent stumbles overshadow promising starts to the season as they prepare for a Thanksgiving night clash in the Superdome.

The Saints have lost three straight. The Bill have lost three of five and are coming off a surprisingly uncompetitive 41-15 home loss to Indianapolis.

New Orleans offensive lineman James Hurst says the injury-plagued Saints aren't making excuses and are eager to return to action less than a week after losing at Philadelphia on Sunday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen says Buffalo can't let last week's disappointment affect this week's game.

You can watch the game Thursday night on WGRZ/NBC. Coverage starts with a special edition of Sports Talk Live Buffalo at 7:30 p.m.