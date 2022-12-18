Mitch Morse in concussion protocol after Dolphins game

Bills center and team captain Mitch Morse was ruled out early in the third quarter with a head injury. On Sunday, Morse was placed on concussion protocol.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are on the road to getting healthier after they were hit with a rash of injuries early in the season.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is getting back to himself and was disruptive playing every defensive snap on Saturday night. The Bills still are not injury free and suffered a huge loss in the second half of the game.

Bills center and team captain Mitch Morse was taken to the medical tent and then eventually ruled out early in the third quarter with a head injury. As of Sunday afternoon, coach Sean McDermott addressed the media and noted that Morse is now in concussion protocol.

"He's been one of our leaders," McDermott said. "Obviously he's a captain. He's been a great influence off the field, on the field, and just a real steadying force for us on the offensive line there."

It's important to note that Morse has a fairly extensive history of head injuries. This now counts as his sixth concussion of his eight-year career.

"He's the heartbeat of our O-line," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "He makes all the calls. He knows the game plan inside and out. We love the guy. I'm hoping hoping he's OK."

The absence of Morse at the center position moved guard Greg Van Roten over and David Quessenberry was brought into the picture at right guard. Van Roten was already playing in the line for Ryan Bates who was inactive due to an ankle injury.

"They didn't miss a beat," Allen said. "They played extremely well. I'm proud of our guys for stepping up."

Bills defensive end Boogie Basham was also declared day to day after the Dolphins game on Saturday night with a calf injury.