Hyde makes push for Poyer to be 'respected' around NFL

Hyde feels Poyer's hard work isn't appreciated around the league.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have played together since Sean McDermott took over the Bills in 2017. To this day this day, the duo just doesn't really get the respect they deserve around the NFL.

You can come up with whatever reason you would like, but the facts are facts.

The two have nothing but trust and confidence between each other, and their versatility makes them a safety terror to fear.

Only Hyde has made the Pro Bowl, and Poyer continues to be snubbed; his hard work just isn't appreciated around the league. It's something that Hyde just doesn't understand.

#Bills Micah Hyde says Jordan Poyer doesn't get the recognition he deserves and he is Poyer's #1 fan. — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) June 3, 2021

"To this day, I still don't feel like he gets the recognition that he deserves," Hyde said. "I'm his number one fan, that's my boy. You know, to see him go out there and play the way he has played since we got here, it has been remarkable.

"I don't know how many teams in the league have a pair of safeties that have been together for more than three years, and that's why you can come out with all the rankings, top safety duos, all of that. At the end of the day, if I'm a coach or I'm a GM, I want to see consistency in between me and Po that's there."

#Bills Micah Hyde said him and Poyer have consistency and the trust is there. Added the rankings for top safeties in the league not listing them is "BS." — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) June 3, 2021

Though Hyde and Poyer, along with the secondary, shined most games, the defense did take a hit last season, finishing 13th in passing yards allowed.