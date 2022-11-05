Micah Hyde gearing up for charity softball game

Around 8,000 tickets have been sold, as of Wednesday, for Sunday's event.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It’s been three years since the first Micah Hyde charity softball game, and now the COVID pandemic has regressed some some, the game is back on.

There's been over 8,000 tickets already sold to Bills Mafia, to show up Sunday at Sahlen Field to support the guys. There's been a lot of trash talking from both the offense and defense, and a lot of bets going on.

At the end of the day, this is just a time for the guys to let their hair down, relax, and have some fun, all in the name of a great cause, Imagine For Youth.

"I started the foundation my senior year of college 2013," Bills safety Micah Hyde said. "It's come full circle now. We do academics, we do grants, and we do back-to-school drives, a bunch of stuff for the community here in Buffalo, as well as Ohio, my hometown."

Hyde added: "We as players look forward to this every year. It's something to get out in community. It's just fun, offense versus defensive. We talk a little smack. Guys are already talking about hitting up batting cages this week to get ready."

Hyde also said Josh Allen is one of the biggest trash talkers for the home run derby.

Fun fact: Bills head coach Sean McDermott is going to be in attendance on Sunday. Hyde told 2 On Your Side that McDermott is not going to play on offense or defense. He's going to play it neutral and support all his guys, a pretty smart decision by the coach.

The game will take pay on Sunday at 11 a.m., starting with a home run derby, followed by the softball game. There's still time to get a ticket you haven't yet.