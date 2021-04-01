TAKE2: Adam & Vic analyze Bills' playoff matchup, Week 17 performance

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News and Sports Talk Live after the Bills' 56-26 win against Miami to close the regular season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's been a long time since the Bills put up 56 points.

A very long time. 1966, in fact, with 58 against Miami.

Jim Kelly and the 90s Bills never put up that kind of a number.

That's the statistical territory the Bills have entered as they closed the regular season with a 56-26 win over the Miami Dolphins and get ready to face the 11-5 Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in Orchard Park in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Frank Reich was, of course, the architect of the greatest comeback in NFL history back in January of 1993 as the Bills rallied from a 35-3 deficit against the then-Houston Oilers in an AFC wild card matchup.

Now Reich is head coach of the Colts, who have won four of their last five games as they enter the playoffs.

WGRZ sports director Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News to preview the matchup with the Colts, and they put into perspective just how well the Bills are playing as they close a record setting regular season.

