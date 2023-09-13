McDermott responds to Pegula allegations in lawsuit against the NFL

2 On Your Side sports director Adam Benigni on Wednesday asked Sean McDermott about those allegations.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked Wednesday about team owner Terry Pegula, who was named in a lawsuit filed against the NFL earlier this week.

The lawsuit, filed by sports journalist Jim Trotter, includes allegations of racist remarks made by Pegula.

It's alleged that in a 2020 Zoom meeting involving about 40 NFL Media employees, one of the reporters described a conversation he says he had with Pegula about social activism and the Black Lives Matter movement. In that conversation, Pegula allegedly said, "If the Black players don't like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is."



"In the six years, six years going on seven years that I've known Terry Pegula that's, that is not his character and that's not the man that I know," McDermott said.

Pegula released a statement on social media on Tuesday, denying the claims.

