Bills Mafia rallies together ahead of first playoff game this weekend

We spoke with a few fans who were only babies the last time the team were back-to-back AFC East Champions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans will be excited to see some AFC East champion banners up for a second year in a row at Buffalo City Hall.

It's one of many ways are preparing and showing their excitement for the Saturday night game against the New England Patriots.

"We just want to drum up a lot of energy and enthusiasm for this weekend," said Sarah Savattieri, sales manager with M&T Bank.

It's a mission accomplished for M&T Bank. Employees there rallied Bills fans together at Seneca One, Roswell Park, Westminster Community Charter School and at the M&T Bank branch in Orchard Park.

It's just what Bills Mafia needed with the Bills' first playoff game now only two days away.

"My dad went to a couple of the Super Bowls, but I'm excited to be an adult joining in on the fun now," Savattieri said.

A newer generation of fans no longer has to rely on the stories of the last time the Bills were back-to-back AFC East champs.

Now they get to live it.

"This is a first for me," Amanda Wilson said. "I was a baby last time they started winning. Now that we're back to being one of the best teams, and the best in the AFC, this is the most exciting game for me, for sure."

With such an accomplishment like that, it's no wonder some fans are ready to embrace frigid temperatures on Saturday night.

"We're just going to bundle. What are we going to do? We can't control the weather. We can just control how much fun we have, so it's going to be a great day," Savattieri said.

It's also why former Bills center Eric Wood believes all the fans heading to the game will help the team pull off their first playoff win of the season.