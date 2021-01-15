Bills Mafia includes some famous fans nationwide

They include several people, from Logan Couture to Wolf Blitzer. Others have recently hopped on the bandwagon, including Dave Portnoy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you're here in Western New York or pretty much anywhere else in the country, you will be able to find someone who's a part of Bills Mafia.

They're pretty easy to find during this playoff run, sporting Bills gear all around town.

Part of Bills Mafia also includes some well-known people around the country. One of those fans includes Logan Couture, a center for the San Jose Sharks hockey team.

He grew up in Canada during the 90s, when the Bills had their four-year, Super Bowl streak.

So how did he become a lifelong fan? It's all thanks to his uncle, Brian Lemon.

"I was fortunate to not remember those losses, but instead as a successful franchise, obviously, but through him, he loves the Bills still to this day. My dad is actually a Cowboys fan, and I'm glad I did," Couture said.

He's really all in too.

Couture couldn't catch the first half of the Bills game last Saturday because he had to be at practice, so instead, he had one of the athletic trainers give him updates.

In the past, Couture has only been able to make it to one Bills game in Buffalo, due to the NFL's and NHL's conflicting schedules.

However, it turns out it's not even just the Bills who hold a special place in his heart, it's really all of Buffalo.

"I love the City of Buffalo. I loved the Sabres growing up, the Bills. My dad was a ref in the National Lacrosse League and I used to love to watch the Buffalo Bandits. There's just something about Buffalo. The people there, how hardworking they are, they love their sports teams, the passion," Couture said.

He's not the only one who's fallen in love with the fandom here in Western New York.

Today I spoke to a few famous Bills fans. @stoolpresidente, who is actually a huge Patriots fan, says he thinks of the @BuffaloBills as his 'kid brother' though & gives the team and city his support. More tonight from him & San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture @ 6:00 on @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/mwxdbNtIYx — Danielle Church (@daniellejchurch) January 15, 2021

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is a diehard Patriots fan, but because the team isn't even in the playoffs this year, it's the Bills who have his support.

"I love Buffalo, I've been up there a lot. I kind of look at them, in the football sense, like my 'kid brother' because we picked on them for so long, and now it's good to see them having their moment in the sun," Portnoy said.

Portnoy says he has known Josh Allen since he graduated college and says he's a down-to-earth guy.

In fact, Portnoy created Bill merchandise for Barstool and asked Allen to wear them so all the proceeds can go to the Barstool Fund, which provides money to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

"Small business is something I'm super passionate about," Portnoy said. "Barstool is a two-decade story. If something like COVID hit after 10 years, that would've been the end of Barstool and I would've wasted ten years of my life and I would've done anything to try to save it."

Squire's Tap Room in Tonawanda and the Eagle House in Williamsville are two restaurants who have gotten some of the funds.

When talking about famous Bills Mafia fans though, you can't forget about CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

He's a Buffalo native and shows off pride for the team every chance he gets.

For example, right before the Bills' first playoff game this year, he was covering the Georgia senate runoff elections and managed to get in a "Go Bills!" on live TV.

"It's not something you think about. It's just something that pops out of your mouth and that's it," Blitzer said. "We may have been talking about two senate runoff elections in Georgia but you know what? I love the Bills."