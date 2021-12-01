Over $100,000 donated in Tre'Davious White's name to hometown food bank

Fans started a drive of $27 donations to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White found out he tore his ACL at the Thanksgiving game against the New Orleans Saints, fans sprang to action to do something to honor him.

Lara McKee, VP of The Mafia Babes, and her team started a social media campaign to get $27, White's jersey number, donations for a food bank in his hometown of Shreveport.

As of Wednesday, $108,359 have been donated for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in White's name.

“I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown. It truly means the world to me to have my fans support me in this way, by giving back to my community,” White said of the donations.

Added Martha Marak, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana: “We appreciate Tre’Davious White’s generosity and all he gives back to our community. We are so honored to have the support from the Bills Mafia Babes. These donations come at a time when food insecurity for our neighbors is high and our food inventory is low.

"With the Food Bank’s resources, we will turn every $1 donated into $10 in food value and every $27 that is donated allows us to provide food for 100 meals. As it stands currently, the donations will provide $1,083,590 worth of food value – a number we are so grateful for. We look forward to continuing the fight to end hunger together.”

Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana will coordinate an upcoming food distribution event with White's mother and a Shreveport councilwoman, Tabatha Taylor, on his behalf.

“What differentiates our fanbase from all others is our connection with players," McKee said. "Tre’Davious White exemplifies everything it means to be a Buffalo Bill. We wanted to show our appreciation of him by giving to a cause that’s near and dear to his heart. Thousands of lives will be touched by the generosity of this fanbase. Football truly is family, especially when you are a Bills fan.”

White was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.