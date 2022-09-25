Dolphins halt Allen, survive 'butt punt' to beat Bills

Josh Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bills lost 21-19 to the Dolphins in South Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins' defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety in a 21-19 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0 in an AFC East thriller that ended with Allen and the Buffalo Bills attempting to spike the ball near midfield, the clock just running out on their chance to try a long-distance, go-ahead field goal.

Tagovailoa briefly left the game in the second quarter, returning after halftime despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Allen also may have been injured, heading to the X-ray room after the game. He had his throwing hand checked by trainers late.

Miami took the lead with about 10 minutes left in the game, scoring a touchdown to go up 21-17, and the Bills faced their first deficit of the season.