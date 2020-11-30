TAKE2: Adam & Vic on the Bills' trouble-filled win over Chargers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The final score read 27-17, and the Bills are 8-3 on the season.
In the big picture it's hard to find fault.
If you watched this game, it's easy.
When Josh Allen ran for a third-quarter touchdown, Buffalo had built a 24-6 lead. After that, things got interesting.
Too interesting.
WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News for their weekly postgame segment:
- Troubling trend: the Bills continue to give up leads.
- Problem areas: turnovers, penalties, and defensive lapses.
- Well-grounded: the Bills ran for 172 yards.
