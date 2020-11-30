TAKE2: Adam & Vic on the Bills' trouble-filled win over Chargers

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News after the Bills' 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The final score read 27-17, and the Bills are 8-3 on the season.

In the big picture it's hard to find fault.

If you watched this game, it's easy.

When Josh Allen ran for a third-quarter touchdown, Buffalo had built a 24-6 lead. After that, things got interesting.

Too interesting.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News for their weekly postgame segment:

Troubling trend: the Bills continue to give up leads.

Problem areas: turnovers, penalties, and defensive lapses.

Well-grounded: the Bills ran for 172 yards.