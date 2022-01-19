Bills look to slow down red-hot Mahomes, Chiefs offense

Patrick Mahomes matched Josh Allen with five touchdowns last week. Now they will meet Sunday night with a berth in the AFC championship game on the line.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Let's be clear, both the Bills and Chiefs offense's are playing lights out.

In fact, last week Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes each threw five touchdown passes in their AFC wild card round victories.

Heading into the divisional round, it may not just come down to which offense has more firepower, but which defense can step up and make the big plays. Buffalo has the No. 1 defense in the league, so you would think they might have the advantage, but with all of the weapons on the Chiefs offense, and home-field advantage, Kansas City enters the divisional round 2.5-point favorites over Buffalo.

Bills coach Sean McDermott made it clear that stopping Mahomes is a key priority in order to win the game.

"He is so dangerous in the pocket, he is so dangerous when he extends plays out of the pocket. Andy (Reid) does a great job. Andy and Eric (Bieniemy, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator) do a great job being creative with how they change the looks offensively," McDermott said.

"They are a tough offense to stop, that is why we need to have a good week of practice, and we have a good challenge in front of us."

In the wild card round, Kansas City's offense found the end zone on six straight drives, leading them to a 42-21 win over Pittsburgh. The Chiefs also showed how explosive their offense is with two touchdowns coming in over 30 yards, and finishing with four scoring drives covering 74 or more yards.

We should be in for a complete offensive battle on Sunday. If the Bills can get more plays like the Micah Hyde interception against the Patriots, then I would expect Allen and the offense to do their part in the scoring department again. A recipe for a win in Arrowhead.

The Chiefs have been the kings of the AFC for the past four years, they have been to three consecutive AFC championship games, and two consecutive Super Bowls, something Josh Allen aspires the Bills to be.

"They have been the mecca of the AFC, and that is the team we all aspire to be, to be in three AFC Championships in a row and two Super Bowls in a row," Allen said.