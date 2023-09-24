Bills look to stay consistent on the road vs. Commanders

The 1-1 Buffalo Bills are looking to stay consistent and balanced as they head into their week three matchup against the 2-0 Washington Commanders on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The vibe at One Bills Drive this week following the Bills 38-10 dominating victory over the Las Vegas Raiders felt much different than the week of practice following the team's Monday night loss to the New York Jets.

Instead of reflecting on his four costly turnovers in game one, Bills quarterback Josh Allen spent time at practice this week focusing on consistency while also being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the 11th time in his career.

"It doesn't mean all that much," Allen said. "I'm just out here trying to help this team win football games. They don't give those awards to guys that are losing football games, so...helping to put my team in a good position to win football games is all I'm trying to do."

Evidently, last week showcased a strong performance on both sides of the football. The defense completely shut down and stopped the Raiders' run game while Allen was able to utilize nine different targets on the offense. Yet, even still, Allen said they had plenty to work on this week.

"Making quicker, more decisive decisions," Allen said. "Being smart with where the ball is going. Obviously utilizing the backs and tight ends and some of the underneath stuff."

Therefore heading into week three on the road in Washington against the 2-0 Commanders, the Bills will have their hands full with their highly-talented defensive line.

It'll now be the second time in three weeks that the Bills are facing one of the top defensive lines in the league. In fact. Josh Allen called the Commanders' defensive front, one of, if not the toughest unit in the NFL.

After all, Washington has invested heavily in that group with four total first-round picks up front in Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, and Chase Young.

So, this defensive front has put up 10 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures in the first two games and is a big part of the reason that they have been able to rally in both games and are undefeated so far for the first time since 2015.

However, the Bills, including center Mitch Morse, have certainly watched the film and know what to expect.

"They have full gamut of moves and they do it very well," Morse said. "Each one has their own spice but they're just extraordinary football players who gel well together and play well together and it will be up to us to come out and compete."

One Bills player who is expected to have some extra motivation to compete on Sunday is wide receiver Stefon Diggs who will be returning to his home state of Maryland to play at FedEx Field.

Despite FedEx Field being the home to the Washington Commanders, it is actually located about 5 miles from the city of Landover, Maryland. However, what makes it all that much sweeter is the fact that it also happens to be Diggs' home state and where he played college football at the University of Maryland. So, it definitely sounds like Diggs may just have another reason to show off at FedEx Field come Sunday afternoon.

"It's cool to go home," Diggs said. "I love going home. I always have like maybe a little chip on my shoulder because your home teams are the first teams that got their eyes on you. Sometimes they pass up on you, sometimes they grab you."

"For me, I just feel like I like going home," Diggs said. "I like being around my family. I like seeing my mom even though she comes to the games and stuff but it's different. It kind of gives you that feel of being home again and being at high school and seeing your family and friends. It's always a good time."

Despite the fact that Diggs is not entirely focused on this personal accomplishment at the moment, it is important to note that he is also on the verge of a very big milestone. Diggs is now just 20 yards away from reaching 9,000 total career yards. Certainly an impressive feat to say the least and one that only five other current players in the NFL have accomplished so far.

So there will be a lot to look out for in this week three matchup when the 1-1 Bills take on the 2-0 Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field with kickoff set for 1 pm.