Bills competition at linebacker heats up with free agent signings

Buffalo added both Marquel Lee and Tyrell Adams on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills haven’t mad any big moves this offseason as the salary cap still remains a problem.

Though the front office isn't signing superstar deals, there have been a few questionable moves for Buffalo’s defensive unit as of this week.

The Bills signed two linebackers, back to back, on Wednesday in Tyrell Adams and Marquel Lee. Both signed to Buffalo on one-year deals.

Adams has floated around the league since going undrafted in 2015 out of West Georgia. He had stints with the Texans, Colts, Chiefs and Seahawks.

The 28-year-old also had a short stop with the Bills in 2017 when Adams was claimed off waivers, but he ended up being cut the following day after failing his physical test.

Signed LB Tyrell Adams to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/lr66UH5Qru — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 31, 2021

This shows how Buffalo has clearly been interested in giving him another chance for some time and has been watching him over the years. Adams managed to make his way into the starting lineup last season with Houston, starting 12 games.

As for Lee, he has spent the last three season with the Oakland Raiders. The 25-year-old has struggled with a few injuries and last played in the 2019 season for five games.

The linebacking core has been all about Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, who are the only linebackers heavily used. AJ Klein and Tyler Matakevich saw some action while making plays this past season as well.

Klein struggled during the 2020 season with filling the gap and making consecutive plays, so the Bills clearly need to find a solid back up to the dynamic duo of Edmunds and Milano.

At the same time, the Bills could be looking for Edmunds to prove he can be a consistent force as he enters into the final year of his contract, if the Bills don't pick up his fifth-year option.