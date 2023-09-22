Milano off to a historic start for the Bills

Bills linebacker Matt Milano has an opportunity to make NFL history on Sunday, when Buffalo travels to Washington.

He's one of two players this season with an interception in each of the first two games; Tampa Bay safety Christian Izien is the other one.

Milano's start is notable because only four linebackers in the Super Bowl era have started a season with an interception in each of their first three games: John Anderson (1978, Packers), Michael Boley (2012, Giants), Derrick Brooks (2002, Buccaneers), and Kirk Morrison (2007, Raiders).

Milano had eight tackles and an interception during the Bills' Week 1 loss at the New York Jets. He had four tackles and an interception during their Week 2 home victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.