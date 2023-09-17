Bills lead Raiders 21-10 at half

So far the Bills have responded to Monday's loss with three touchdown drives and a 21-10 lead over the Raiders at halftime in the home opener.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse said on Thursday he was glad it was a short week.

He was anxious to get the bad taste out of his mouth from the season opening loss Monday night to the Jets.

So far the Bills have acted on that.

Josh Allen led scoring drives of 28, 84, and 57 yards and has the Bills on top 21-10 at the half.

Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox, and receiver Khalil Shakir for touchdowns. Newly acquired running back Latavius Murray ran for his first touchdown as a Bill, capitalizing on a Terrel Bernard interception in the first quarter.

Allen finished the half 18/21 for 142-yards and the two touchdown passes. He ran two times for 5-yards.

Most importantly, he did not turn the ball over as he did four times in the loss to the Jets Monday night. Buffalo did turn the ball over on downs.