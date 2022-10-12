Bills lead Jets at half in bad-weather defensive battle

Josh Allen connected with Dawson Knox for a 24-yard touchdown with 26 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Bills a 7-0 lead over the Jets.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a 24-yard touchdown with 26 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Buffalo Bills a 7-0 halftime lead over the New York Jets.

The play capped a seven-play, 70-yard scoring drive.

Points have been hard to come by in tough weather conditions with snow and freezing rain falling in Orchard Park.

Defenses ruled until Buffalo's final drive of the half.

The Bills managed just 117-yards of offense as compared to 95 for the Jets. Buffalo was just 2 of 8 on third down.

Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa sacked Jets quarterback Mike White, who left the game briefly in the second quarter after taking a heavy hit from Buffalo's Ed Oliver.

New York star defensive tackle Quinnen Wiliams left in the second quarter with what the Jets announced as a calf injury and questionable to return.

Jets receiver Corey Davis left the game in the first quarter with a head injury.