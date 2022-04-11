Allen settles down; Bills lead Jets at half

After an early interception, Josh Allen led the Bills on a pair of scoring drives. Buffalo leads the New York Jets 14-10 at the half.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Josh Allen has had so much success running the Buffalo Bills offense the play just seemed routine.

Two plays after hitting receiver Stefon Diggs for a 42-yard gain, Allen was rolling right on 2nd and 10 at the Jets 13. Allen threw on the run straight into the hands of Jets safety Jordan Whitehead who was stading directly in front ot Allen's intended target in Dawson Knox.

Interception.

It was as bad a decision as we've seen Allen make with the football.

Wake up call.

The Bills defense forced a three and out. Allen and the offense got the ball back and settled down.

Allen led scoring drives of 67 and 93 yards running for a pair of touchdowns as the Bills took a 14-10 lead into the half against the New York Jets.

Allen took it in from a yard out after running for an apparent 12-yard touchdown where he was ruled down on review. That gave Buffalo a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Allen took off for a 36-yard touchdown on 3rd and 2 in the second quarter, capping a nine-play 93-yard drive to give the Bills a 14-3 lead.

Jets running back Michael Carter capped a 13-play 75-yard drive with a six yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left in the half cutting the Buffalo lead to 14-10.

Tyler Bass missed a 55-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

Allen finished 13-of-22 passing for 163 yards and the interception through the air. He ran for 61-yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was 11-of-14 passing for 90 yards.