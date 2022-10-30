Bills extend lead over Packers at half

Buffalo leads the Green Bay Packers 24-7 at halftime.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 53-yard gain that set up a 42-yard field goal from Tyler Bass that gave the Buffalo Bills a 24-7 halftime lead over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Isaiah McKenzie ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 54 seconds left in the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-7.

The Bills rushed for 107 yards in the first half. Devin Singletary ran six times for 51 yards.

Josh Allen threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen capped a 61-yard drive in the first quarter with a one-yard TD pass to tight end Dawson Knox.

Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 26-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Romeo Doubs for a 19-yard TD in the second quarter for Green Bay's only score of the half.

Rodgers threw for 62 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Tim Settle and Greg Rousseau each had sacks for Buffalo.