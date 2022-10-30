x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bills

Bills extend lead over Packers at half

Buffalo leads the Green Bay Packers 24-7 at halftime.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 53-yard gain that set up a 42-yard field goal from Tyler Bass that gave the Buffalo Bills a 24-7 halftime lead over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. 

Isaiah McKenzie ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 54 seconds left in the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-7. 

The Bills rushed for 107 yards in the first half. Devin Singletary ran six times for 51 yards. 

Josh Allen threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns. 

Allen capped a 61-yard drive in the first quarter with a one-yard TD pass to tight end Dawson Knox. 

Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 26-yard touchdown in the second quarter. 

Aaron Rodgers connected with Romeo Doubs for a 19-yard TD in the second quarter for Green Bay's only score of the half. 

Rodgers threw for 62 yards and a touchdown in the first half. 

Tim Settle and Greg Rousseau each had sacks for Buffalo. 

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

More Videos

In Other News

Take 2: As expected, Bills have little trouble disposing of Packers

Before You Leave, Check This Out