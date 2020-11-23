Buffalo Bills in command of AFC East, returning from bye week

Bills (7-3) host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills (7-3) are in the driver's seat in the AFC East coming off of their Week 11 bye.

The Miami Dolphins are still on Buffalo's heels in the AFC East division but dropped to 6-4 following a 20-13 loss in Denver on Sunday, snapping a five-game win streak.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovalioa was benched in the fourth quarter in favor of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, but the rookie will keep his starting job moving forward.

The Patriots dropped to 4-6, third in the division, with a 27-20 loss in Houston on Sunday, while the New York Jets stay winless in the AFC East basement, following a 34-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for the Bills, coming off of a heartbreaking, 32-30, loss to Arizona on a Hail Mary play with two seconds remaining before their bye week, they will now turn their attention to the 3-7 Chargers.

The Chargers are averaging just over 400 yards per game, offensively, third in the NFL in that category.

The Bills defense struggled against the Cardinals in Week 10, giving up 453 yards, with 217 coming on the ground. The rushing defense is currently ranked 28th in the league, allowing 135 yards per game. They'll need to improve those numbers against the Chargers, averaging 121.3 yards rushing per game.

The Bills are in the bottom fifth in that category, averaging just 97.6 yards rushing per game, with an offensive line plagued by injuries so far this season.

They'll have to worry about the highest paid defensive player in the league, DE Joey Bosa, who returned for the Chargers in their win over Jets on Sunday after missing two games with a concussion.

Buffalo will continue to bank on quarterback, Josh Allen, who has seven touchdowns in the past two games, including a 12-yard touchdown reception from Isaiah McKenzie against the Cardinals, and the reliability of Stefon Diggs.

With only four touchdown catches on the season, Diggs is second only to "Hail Murray" recipient, the Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, in reception yards this season, with 906 in 10 games.