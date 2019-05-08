PITTSFORD, N.Y. — There's no way the Bills could have imagined that their rebuilt offensive line would have so many injuries early in training camp.

On Sunday, tackle LaAdrian Waddle was carted off the field. On Monday it was reported first by ESPN's Adam Schefter, that Waddle has a torn right quadriceps and is expected to miss the season.

Waddle has six seasons of NFL experience split between Detroit and New England. He signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in March.

Center Mitch Morse remains in the concussion protocol. Cornerback EJ Gaines also missed practice Monday, a day after suffering a groin injury.

Linemen Jon Feliciano and Spencer Long have missed sessions due to shoulder and ankle injuries but both did participate in Monday's practice.

The Bills are scheduled to hold their final Rochester practice of training camp Tuesday at St. John Fisher College.