On Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills re-signed Milano to a four-year deal worth $44 million, with $24 million guaranteed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A big question at the end of the 2020 season is if the Bills could hold onto star linebacker Matt Milano.

On Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills re-signed Milano to a four-year deal worth $44 million, with $24 million guaranteed.

The Bills made the news officials moments later.

Bills went 12-1 with the linebacker in the lineup last season, which included a trip to the AFC championship game.