Bills and Chiefs trade shots; tied at halftime

The Buffalo Bills (4-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) are tied 10-10 at halftime in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of AFC heavyweights trading shots. Not much has changed since the Chiefs 42-36 overtime win in the divisional playoffs back in January.

Kansas City's Harrison Butker connected on a 62-yard field goal as time expired in the first half as the Bills and Chiefs are tied 10-10 after 30 minutes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

Josh Allen connected with Gabe Davis on a 34-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Bills a 10-7 lead at halftime in their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen connected with Davis for four touchdowns in the Chiefs divisional playoff win here in Kansas City last January.

The Bills were, in many respects, their own worst enemies.

Buffalo turned the ball over on their opening drive. Josh Allen attempted to hit Isaiah McKenzie on a backward swing pass that was initially ruled incomplete, but then a fumble with the Chiefs recovering.

Defensive back Siran Neal was flagged for defensive holding that offset a holding call on Kansas City. That helped to set up a Patrick Mahomes to JuJu Smith-Schuster 42-yard touchdown pass where three Bills combined to miss tackles on the catch and run.

The Bills elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal at the 3-yard line in the second quarter. Josh Allen's pass was thrown just a bit behind McKenzie and ruled incomplete.

Bills rookie cornerback and first-round pick Kaiir Elam came up with his second interception of the season with Mahomes throwing for the end zone in the first quarter.