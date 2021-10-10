Allen, Bills open 24-13 lead over Chiefs in Kansas City

Josh Allen connected with Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a sequence that's likely to loom large in the outcome of a very important game.

The Chiefs faced a fourth-and-5 at the Buffalo 32 and elected to go for it trailing 17-10.

Patrick Mahomes dropped back with an epic amount of time. The only thing more epic was the Bills coverage.

Incomplete.

Two plays later Josh Allen and the Bills offense made them pay, dearly. Allen hit a wide open Dawson Knox down the right sideline for a 53-yard touchdown and a 24-10 lead.

Allen completed 7 of 14 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns by halftime. He also ran for 41 yards on four carries.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 131 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

The Bills were penalized five times for 42 yards.

Kansas City's Harrison Butker connected on a 54-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the half to cut the Buffalo lead to 24-13.