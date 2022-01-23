Bills, Chiefs deadlocked at halftime

The Bills and Chiefs are tied 14-14 at halftime of their AFC divisional playoff game in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's punch and counterpunch between two of the AFC's best at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker missed a 50-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the first half, but there was plenty that both of these teams connected on.

Josh Allen hit Gabe Davis for an 18-yard touchdown capping a 75-yard scoring drive over seven plays in a mere 1 minute, 15 seconds to even things up at 14-14 after the first half of their AFC Divisional Playoff.

Patrick Mahomes hit Bryon Pringle for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:52 left in the half to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 14-7 on the drive prior. The Chiefs drove the ball 86-yards. The drive was extended by a holding penalty on Bills cornerback Dane Jackson.

Buffalo opened the game with a 13-play 71-yard drive over 6:57. The Bills converted twice on fourth down including on Devin Singletary's 1-yard touchdown run that gave Buffalo an early 7-0 lead.

Kansas City responded with a 74-yard drive that quarterback Patrick Mahomes capped with an 8-yard touchdown run.

In a rematch of two of the NFL's top young quarterbacks, Mahomes finished the half 13-of-19 passing for 114 yards and a touchdown through the air. He rushed for 49 yards and a score.