Allen, Diggs to sit during Bills' preseason opener

Bills coach Sean McDermott says most of the starters will see action against the Colts on Saturday, minus the star quarterback and receiver.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have broken training camp here at St. John Fisher and are headed back to Orchard Park for the next phase of the preseason with the exhibition opener against the Colts coming up Saturday.

As expected, they're taking a cautious approach with star players Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, but coach Sean McDermott says may of his starters will see action.

"Most of the starters will play. Josh will not. Stef will not. Then maybe one or two other guys will not. Most of the starters will play ... give or take a quarter. Just again, depending on who it is and the situation in the game," McDermott said.

As for Allen, McDermott said he will play at some point in the preseason but not on Saturday. Allen played one series in the second preseason game last year, connecting with receiver Gabe Davis on a 28-yard touchdown.

McDermott would not say definitively if safety Damar Hamlin will see action. He says they continue to take a one-day-at-a-time approach and work of Hamlin's "cadence." Hamlin has taken the step of taking part in contact drills during this camp, and game action would be the next step in his return to football.