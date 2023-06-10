London is calling Josh Allen, both of them, on Sunday morning

Josh Allen was considered the best player on the field when the Bills and Jaguars last played 2 years ago. But not that Josh Allen.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A lot of dubious things happened to the Buffalo Bills the last time they played the Jaguars.

For starters, they lost 9-6 in Jacksonville on Nov. 7, 2021. The coach of that team, Urban Meyer, was eventually fired before the regular season ended. And Josh Allen was considered the best player on that field that day.

But not that Josh Allen.

Allen, an outside linebacker for the Jaguars, had a monster game. He sacked Josh Allen, he intercepted Josh Allen, and he also recovered a Josh Allen fumble.

No player in NFL history had ever sacked a quarterback with the same name as them since the league began counting sacks in 1982, so yes, it was a historic day.

The first question that Allen answered during the Bills' media availability on Wednesday was about his namesake.

"Scares me," Allen said. "He got me last time we played, and he's coming off a really good week too. He's a baller."

The Jaguars' Allen had had three sacks during his team's 23-7 victory against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday in London. He now has six sacks this season.

"He's still considered kind of a young guy in this league, but he's playing really good football right now, and their defensive group is playing at a high level, " the Bills quarterback said Wednesday.

JOSH ALLEN INTERCEPTS JOSH ALLEN. 😱😱😱



📺: #BUFvsJAX on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/khMlsifwbs — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021

The Bills' Josh Allen was picked No. 7 overall in the 2018 draft.

The Jaguars' Josh Allen was picked No. 7 overall in the 2019 draft.

"First round, seventh overall, back-to-back years. I still think that's kind of crazy. Same name?" the Bills' Allen said.

The Bills and Jaguars kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.