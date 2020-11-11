Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The distinction comes after Allen's huge performance in the Bills' win over the Seahawks last weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen's huge game against Seattle is not going unnoticed by the NFL. The QB was just named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Last Sunday against the Seahawks, Allen led the Bills to victory by throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another. His 415 passing yards earned him a spot in the NFL history books.

Allen became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least 400 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 130 passer rating in multiple games in a season.

We're getting used to this. 🤩@JoshAllenQB has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week: https://t.co/Xe4DZToNYC pic.twitter.com/MOSwFthzVH — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 11, 2020

This is not the first time Allen has been honored as AFC Offensive Player of the Week, he got the award after his Week 2 game against the Dolphins. In fact, this is the fourth time he's earned the title.