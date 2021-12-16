Josh Allen limited again in Bills practice with foot injury

Josh Allen was limited in practice again on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It would be surprising if Josh Allen doesn't suit up Sunday when the Bills host the Carolina Panthers.

Allen is nursing a foot injury that he suffered in last Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Allen met the media on Wednesday and said if he is good to go, he will go. Thursday at practice he was slinging the ball to his receivers alongside backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky. There didn't seem to be any signs of an injury, although I am sure he is dealing with some nagging pain.

Allen is one of the toughest quarterbacks in the NFL. Barring any major setbacks I would be shocked to not see him leading the Bills on Sunday, especially given the fact that Buffalo is battling to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Five teams are currently 7-6 and eyeing to get a spot in the postseason. These games are make-and-break, and a loss to a 5-8 team at home could just about do it for the team.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said: "Josh has been doing everything to get himself right. Injuries are 100% part of the league, and he has been handling himself well. From playing left tackle I don't face Josh but he has been throwing the ball fine over my head and finding his receivers."

Bills coach Sean McDermott addressed Allen's status on Wednesday.

"The soreness is still there. That's to be expected." McDermott said before the Bills' walk through about Allen's sprained foot.