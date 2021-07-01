A 15-year age difference between Number 17s, Allen and Rivers

Quarterbacks Josh Allen, 24 and Philip Rivers, 39, meet in an AFC Wild Card matchup between the Bills and Colts on Saturday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A 39-year-old veteran and 24-year-old emerging star are in two different parts of their careers.

The two quarterbacks will meet Saturday when the Colts come to play the Bills in Orchard Park for an AFC Wild Card matchup.

The Colts are the seventh, and lowest, playoff seed in the AFC, while the Bills finished second in the conference.

"This is a very good football team coming in here. It's an 11-win football team, They beat Green Bay and beat Tennessee, a team we lost to. They're well coached, so we have to have a good week of practice to get ourselves ready," Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

Yet with the biggest seeding difference possible in this upcoming round, the Colts won't gift wrap a win for the Bills, especially with a veteran like Rivers. He's been in these situations plenty of times.

"His experience is second to none. He's played sixteen years in the NFL. He's seen every single defense you can imagine," Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. "You see a lot of the stuff offensively, and he's making the right play call."

The Bills will also face the best running back they've seen, statistically, since the first half of the season, in Jonathan Taylor.

The Bills and Colts kickoff in Orchard Park, Saturday at 1:05 p.m.