Josh Allen 49th after 2 rounds at American Century celebrity golf event

STATELINE, Nev. — Three-time champion Mark Mulder made a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole Saturday and scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen slipped to 49th with a score of 4 after the second round on Saturday afternoon. Justin Timberlake, David Wells, Larry Fitzgerald, and Dwight Freeney are all tied for 45th with a score of 6, just ahead of Allen.

Allen was tied for 32nd with a score of 8 after Friday's round with 87 golfers.

Mulder, the former major league pitcher who won the event three straight times from 2015-17, received six points for the eagle under the modified Stableford scoring system. He had 45 points with a round left at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

“I feed off the fans and the energy,” Mulder said. “I’ve been here before. I know that pars aren’t going to win it. It all depends on putting and I’m putting well.”

Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the 2020 winner, was second after a 27-point day. He finished with an 8-footer for eagle on the par-5 18th.

“I’m playing way better than in 2020, so my confidence is good going into tomorrow,” Fish said.

Derek Lowe and Adam Thielen were tied for third at 38. Lowe scored 22 points Saturday, and Thielen had 20.

Tony Romo, the 2018 and 2019 champion, scored 19 points to match Mike Modano at 37.

Annika Sorenstam and Joe Pavelski had 35 points. First-round leader T.J. Oshie was tied for ninth with 34.