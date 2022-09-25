Josh Allen insists 'I'm fine' after postgame X-ray on his right hand

Bills quarterback Josh Allen needed an X-ray after the game on his right hand, after he hit it on a helmet or face mask — he wasn't sure — in the final moments.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa wasn't the only quarterback banged up on Sunday during the Buffalo Bills' 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Allen didn't have any protection on his hand after emerging from the X-ray room.

“I'm fine," he insisted, after completing 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Tagovailoa was facing a third-and-3 play from the Miami 21 late in the half when he scrambled and found Jaylen Waddle for an 8-yard gain. After releasing the ball, Tagovailoa got hit — a two-hand push in the chest — by Milano, who was flagged for roughing the passer.

Tagovailoa fell backward, the back of his helmet bouncing off the grass. He remained down for a few seconds, then rolled to his feet, jogged forward a few steps and stumbled to the ground again briefly.

A pair of offensive linemen held him up at that point, ensuring he wouldn’t fall again, and Dolphins’ medical personnel ran onto the field to check him further. They walked him off the field, directly into the tunnel leading to the Miami locker room area.

“I'm good," Tagovailoa said. “Passed whatever concussion protocol they had, so I'm good."