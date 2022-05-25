Jordan Poyer: 'Ready to go ... staying optimistic' about Bills contract talks

Bills safety Jordan Poyer continues to sit out Bills voluntary workouts while his agent works on a contract extension.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer says it's a waiting game.

The Bills are back on the field Thursday for another organized team activity, and Poyer will once again not be with him as he continues to sit out the voluntary portion of the Bills' offseason program seeking a contract extension.

Poyer has a year left on his current deal that pays him an average of $9.75 million per season.

The All-Pro safety spoke on the situation Wednesday night, as he hosted a charity golf event to benefit the victims and families impacted by the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo.

"I'm ready. I'm ready to go. Just staying optimistic, things will work out. I'm still staying in contact with the guys. I'm ready to play football. Everybody knows I'm ready to play football. I'll be ready whenever that opportunity comes," Poyer said.

Poyer, who is 31 years old, has hired a new agent in Drew Rosenhaus to work on negotiating the extension.

Coach Sean McDermott addressed Poyer's absence ahead of Tuesday's OTA in Orchard Park.

"He's not here. We certainly miss having him here. I got a glimpse of him at the softball game the other day and had the chance have a good conversation with him there, but business is business right now, and we're focused on the guys that are here," McDermott said.

The Bills have a mandatory minicamp June 14-16. Poyer will be fined if he doesn't attend those practices.