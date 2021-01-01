Bills activate Brown off COVID-19 reserve list

The Bills have activated receiver John Brown off COVID-19 reserve along with Josh Thomas and Christian Wade.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have activated three players from their reserve-COVID-19 list: wide receiver John Brown, safety Josh Thomas and running back Christian Wade.

Thomas and Wade are back on the practice squad.

Brown, who led the Bills in yards receiving last year, missed one game on the COVID-19 list and the previous four on injured reserve with a knee issue. He’s been limited to playing eight games after also hurting his ankle earlier this season.

Brown’s return coincides with wideout Cole Beasley's status being uncertain due to a knee injury sustained in the fourth quarter against New England on Monday night. The Bills host Miami on Sunday and already have clinched the AFC East title.