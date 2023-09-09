James Cook ready for lead role, sibling rivalry renewal Monday night vs. Jets

The season opener will mark the second-year running back's first game as the Bills' lead back and his first game against his brother, Dalvin, as division opponents.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On top of additions along the offense line and some new pass catching weapons for Josh Allen, one of the changes for this Buffalo Bills offense that will be front and center Monday night is a new lead running back.

That would be James Cook, the second-year back out of Georgia. As a rookie last year, Cook carried the ball 89 times for 507 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 21 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown.

It's reasonable to expect those numbers to increase as Cook takes on a larger role in the offense this season. It's a role that Cook and the rest of his offensive teammates are ready for him to take on.

"Just getting better each and every day, really. Like focus on my self, getting stronger, getting faster and just learning the playbook more," Cook said about getting prepared for the role. "More focus and ready you know, just more locked in to what I have to do and the details."

"James being the lead back, we're excited about him getting that opportunity to show what he can do," said fellow running back Latavius Murray. "I think he's running really hard. I think maybe that's been a part of his game that maybe people may not have spoken about in the past, but I've realized that, seeing it up close and personal. He's playing with a physicality that I guess I wasn't aware until now playing alongside of him. I think the world can see that, but it's something that I've been impressed with, just excited for him to take that into the game Monday."

Murray's observation is similar to what offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey noted earlier in the week as an improvement from Cook this offseason.

"Especially in the preseason when things are live and everything, just the ability to finish runs, I think, was really encouraging to see,” Dorsey said. “Those hidden yards of getting an extra, you know, one or two yards to keep us out of maybe second-and-1 or third-and-1. Those things that he's really grown and improved on -- just the physicality aspect of it, you know, and not always necessarily, `hey, I don't need to hit a home run, there's times where I just need to get an extra 2 or 3 yards to help us.’

Family bragging rights are also on the line Monday night with James facing off against his older brother, Dalvin.

Dalvin got the best of the first matchup, recording an 81-yard touchdown run as part of a 33-30 Vikings' win in Orchard Park last season.

After Dalvin signed with the Jets last month, it means Monday night will be the first of two divsional matchups between the Cook brothers.

"There's always trash talk back and forth, me and him playing the same position," James said.

"I mean, it's a great feeling, just playing against my older brother. Get back for me, but at that point, it's just a good experience for me playing against my brother."