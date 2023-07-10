London falling: Bills comeback comes up short against Jacksonville

Stuck on 7 points with less than five minutes to play, the Bills scored two late touchdowns to give themselves a chance.

LONDON, UK — The Buffalo Bills' offense started slow. They came to life late, but it was too little, too late.

Stuck on 7 points with less than five minutes to play, the Bills scored two late touchdowns to give themselves a chance. But an onside kick before the 2-minute warning bounced away and out of Buffalo's grasp in a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Down 18-7, Josh Allen found Gabe Davis for a 19-yard touchdown pass the Bills cut the lead to 18-13 with 3 minutes, 41 seconds to play.

Jacksonville responded with a 35-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne, who had 136 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. That pushed the Jaguars lead to 25-13 with less than three minutes to play.

The Bills rallied once more, with a 3-yard touchdown run by Allen with 2:11 to play. They couldn't recover the ensuing onside kick, however, and Jacksonville took possession.

Buffalo forced a punt and got the ball back with 22 seconds left, but a fumble ended the Bills' hopes.

A turn of event before halftime helped the Bills, who had a lethargic start, get into the game.

Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa forced and recovered a fumble in the final minute of the first half to keep Jacksonville from extending an 11-7 halftime lead.

The Jaguars had the ball on third-and-2 at the Bills' 12-yard line with 17 seconds left in the half. Epenesa, a former second-round pick, continued what has been a breakout season to this point by sacking Tevor Lawrence and forcing the ball out before falling on it.

It was a positive end of a first half that saw the Bills face plenty of adversity.

The Bills lost star linebacker Matt Milano to a knee injury early the game.

Defensive tackle Daquan Jones suffered a pectoral injury on the same series.

The Bills finally got the offense going late in the second quarter with Allen leading an 11-play, 86-yard drive and connecting with Stefon Diggs on a 16-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 11-7.