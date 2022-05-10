WR Isaiah McKenzie still in concussion protocol but feels ready to play

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is looking to return to action after suffering a blow to the head in Buffalo's win over Baltimore.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills could certainly use some help in the slot position.

Jamison Crowder is out indefinitely with an ankle injury, and last week in Buffalo's win over Baltimore, Isaiah McKenzie took a nasty hit that landed him in concussion protocol.

McKenzie did not practice on Wednesday. However, on Thursday he returned to the practice field, but he did so in a red non-contact jersey.

2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki caught up with McKenzie after practice. McKenzie said if the decision was up to him, he would play. But of course, he has to clear concussion protocol first.

"I've been myself all week. I have been fine with testing and all that, at practice today, so I feel great," McKenzie said.

Update on #Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie, says he's ready to play, has been his self all week, hopes to play but still has to clear concussion protocol. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/m1uMG3JaxS — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) October 6, 2022

Chojnacki asked McKenzie, "It sounds like you would suit up if it was your call?"

McKenzie replied: "Yeah, I am ready to suit up and play, so when they say, 'Isaiah McKenzie can play,' I am ready. I have been preparing all week so that is what I am preparing to do. That is what I am preparing to do."

He added: "I feel great. I was out there today, running around, practicing, knowing the plays, doing my job. I feel fine."

If McKenzie can't clear concussion protocol, expect rookie Khalil Shakir to get an expanded role in the slot position. With the Bills recovering health-wise at the wideout position, you can also expect to hear more Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo rumors as well.