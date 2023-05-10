Bills injury report: Rousseau does not practice; Poyer is a full participant

Rousseau (foot) missed his second straight practice, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game in London against the Jaguars.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thursday's injury report from the Buffalo Bills didn't show a change in status for pass rusher Greg Rousseau.

Rousseau, tied for second on the team with three sacks on the season, missed practice for a second straight day with a foot injury he suffered in the 48-20 win over Miami this past Sunday.

Elsewhere at edge rusher, Von Miller logged a second consecutive day of practice as he returns from his knee injury. Wednesday was Miller's first practice since coming off the PUP list that kept him out of the first four weeks of the season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Miller will fly with the Bills to London, opening the chance that he could make his season debut against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Sources: #Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller is making the trip to London with his teammates and his first two practices back gave him no issues. This gives him a chance to play against the #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/tfC6Aouxf2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2023

In the secondary, safety Jordan Poyer (knee) was a full participant for the first time this week after being limited on Wednesday. Poyer's full participation Thursday is his first since missing Sunday's win against the Dolphins. Running back Damien Harris (neck) joined Poyer in going from limited to full participation.

Christian Benford, however, was limited for a second straight day as he deals with a shoulder injury, which caused him to exit the game temporarily on Sunday. Tight end Dawson Knox (quad) was also limited Thursday.

Defensive end Leonard Floyd, safety Micah Hyde, and linebacker Matt Milano all returned to full participation Thursday after receiving veteran rest days on Wednesday.