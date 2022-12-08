Here's what you need to know about the traffic ahead of Saturday's preseason game

On Saturday the Buffalo Bills will kick off their pre season and here is what fans should know about game day traffic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will play their first preseason game Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts at High Mark Stadium in Orchard park

Now that football has returned to WNY, the Erie County Sheriff's wants fans to know what traffic patterns should be followed as listed below:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 11:00 a.m.;

The section of the road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2, 3, and the Camper and the Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Shortly before the end of the game, Rte. 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at 12:00 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

Along with these traffic patterns Erie County Sheriff John Garcia urges those attending games to stay up to date on maps, and regularly check for any route changes due to traffic related issues.