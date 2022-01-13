Bills in good health heading as Round 3 with Patriots nears

The Bills seem to be the healthiest the team has been all season long ahead of wild card weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills are heading into wild card weekend as one of the healthiest teams to fight for a Super Bowl.

Both Emmanuel Sanders and Efe Obada practiced in full this week, and the team has zero players on the COVID list. Usually, the hottest team in the postseason makes the best run, and with the Bills playing good football and returning to near full health, this is sizing up to be a memorable run for Buffalo.

Tight end Dawson Knox commented on the teams health status after Thursday's practice.

“Having almost a fully healthy team at this point of the season is rare, it's good to have our guys back on the field and thankful they’ll be able to do their jobs,” Knox said.

Now it's just a matter of players taking advantage of the opportunity ahead of them, everything seems to be right out in front for Buffalo.